Bella Hadid boycotts Met Gala despite sister Gigi attending

Bella Hadid criticises Met Gala 2026 for having Trump supporter Jeff Bezos as a sponsor and co-chair

Bella Hadid made a conscious decision to not attend the Jeff Bezos-backed Met Gala this year, despite her older sister Gigi Hadid attending.

The 29-year-old supermodel, who has been very politically active these past few years, sat out fashion’s biggest night for the fourth year in a row. Although she has not publicly commented on the reason for her absence this year, Bella’s social media activity confirmed she is boycotting the event due to Jeff Bezos serving as a sponsor and a co-chair.

Three days ahead of the event, Bella “liked” a video by writer and comedian Meredith Lynch, who points out the hypocrisy of wearing an “ICE OUT” pin to the Met Gala.

“You cannot wear the ICE OUT pin to the Jeff-Bezos-backed Met Gala. Jeff Bezos is part of the reason we’re in this f***ing mess. Jeff Bezos supports this f***ing mess,” Lynch explains in the video, noting that although the funds from the event “go to a good cause,” it is impossible to reconcile the fact that the Met Gala is sponsored by Bezos, who in turn backs President Donald Trump.

Another celebrity voicing their disapproval was Taraji P. Henson, who wrote in the comments section of Lynch’s video: “I am so confused by some ppl that are going. I am just like WTF ARE WE DOING!?!?!?!”