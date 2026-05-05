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Jaafar Jackson honours uncle Michael with Met Gala debut

‘Michael’ stormed box office with $300 million opening weekend

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 05, 2026

Jaafar Jackson honours uncle Michael with Met Gala debut

Jaafar Jackson’s Met Gala debut was more than a fashion statement; it was a tribute to his late uncle, Michael Jackson, and a celebration of his own rising star power.

On May 4, the 29-year-old actor walked the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for his first-ever Met Gala.

The appearance came just days after his film Michael stormed the box office with a $300 million opening weekend.

Dressed in a black velvet Ralph Lauren suit lined with gold detailing, paired with a bowtie, red socks, and ballet-style flats, Jaafar embodied the evening’s “Fashion Is Art” theme while channeling the timeless aura of the King of Pop.

Jaafar Jackson honours uncle Michael with Met Gala debut

“It has a timeless feel, and it just felt right when I had it on,” Jaafar told Vogue’s Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne during the red-carpet livestream, noting that the look even earned the approval of his fiancée, Maddie Simpson.

The gala, co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, spotlighted “Costume Art,” an exhibition curated by Andrew Bolton that explores the relationship between clothing and the human body.

In Michael, Jaafar portrays his uncle across pivotal decades, donning replicas of the pop star’s most iconic outfits from Thriller and Beat It to tour ensembles and the infamous Pepsi commercial costume.

Costume designer Marci Rodgers meticulously recreated each look, ensuring authenticity for audiences reliving Jackson’s meteoric rise.

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