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Tom Holland front and center in Christopher Nolan epic ‘The Odyssey' trailer

Tom Holland starrer ‘The Odyssey’ is set to release on July 17

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 05, 2026

Tom Holland front and center in Christopher Nolan epic ‘The Odyssey&apos; trailer

Tom Holland takes center stage in Christopher Nolan’s sweeping new epic The Odyssey, with a fresh trailer released Monday night offering audiences a closer look at the director’s most ambitious project yet.

The Universal Pictures film, slated for release on July 17, reimagines Homer’s classic tale of Odysseus’s perilous journey home to Ithaca.

Zendaya’s beau stars as Telemachus, Odysseus’s son, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Charlize Theron as Calypso, and Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Penelope’s scheming suitor.

The trailer also features John Leguizamo as Eumaeus and Jon Bernthal as Menelaus, with audiences getting their first full glimpse of the Cyclops.

Shot entirely on IMAX cameras, Nolan’s trademark visual grandeur is evident in the battle sequences teased in the clip.

The Odyssey is made with a reported $250 million budget with it being the Oscar-winning director’s most expensive film to date.

Holland’s prominent role as Telemachus positions him at the heart of the narrative, as the young hero awaits his father’s return to reclaim Ithaca and protect his mother from treacherous suitors.

With anticipation mounting, The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most talked-about releases.


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