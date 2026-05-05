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Met Gala chaos as Sam Smith sparks wild confusion about Travis Kelce appearance

Fans mistakenly thought Travis Kelce was at the Met Gala after Sam Smith went viral online

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 05, 2026

Met Gala chaos as Sam Smith sparks wild confusion about Travis Kelce appearance
Met Gala chaos as Sam Smith sparks wild confusion about Travis Kelce appearance

NFL icon Travis Kelce was suddenly the centre of online attention during the 2026 Met Gala after fans started believing that he appeared on the red carpet, even though he was not there.

The confusion started when music icon Sam Smith appeared at the event in a bold, tailored outfit that quickly spread across social media.

People looking at photos and short clips started saying that the singer looked very similar to Taylor Swift’s fiancée and that small idea quickly turned into a viral moment.

Within minutes, posts were everywhere asking if Kelce made a surprise entry, as social media users were shocked, some were joking and many were simply confused as the discussion kept growing online.

As the night went on, it became clear that Kelce was not part of the event at all.

Reports, however, also confirmed that neither he nor Taylor attended the Met Gala, despite earlier speculation from fans.

Still, the internet did not slow down with its buzz. The mix up between Smith’s look and Kelce’s name kept trending, showing how fast a simple red-carpet moment can turn into a full blown celebrity rumour.

Now what started as a fashion appearance soon became one of the most talked about misunderstandings of the night.

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