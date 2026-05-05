Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence after Princess Eugenie 'snub'

Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence after Eugenie's good news

Prince William and Princess Kate made their first statement after maintaining complete silence about Princess Eugenie's third pregnancy announcement.

On May 5, Kensington Palace shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media channels about the North Yorkshire engagement.

"Today, highlighting rural communities and sustainability in North Yorkshire," William's spokesperson shared.

It is important to note that the future King met with a group of young farmers and their families, discussing farm diversification, nature conservation and nature-friendly farming.

The Prince of Wales was pictured holding a box of cakes and sweets. He playfully confessed to having his eyes on a chocolate cake during his first outing after the royal baby news.

His visit aims to shed light on "rural communities and the importance of sustainability," per express.com.

This was the first post made from Prince William and Princess Kate's official page after Buckingham Palace confirmed Eugenie's pregnancy.

The Royal family's spokesperson said that King Charles is delighted to hear the joyful update after months of controversy.

However, William and Catherine held back their responses over the royal celebrations, which appeared as a snub to Eugenie and the York household.

Or maybe, the Waleses reached out to Andrew's youngest daughter privately.