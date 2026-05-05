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Hugh Jackman draws flak for Met Gala debut with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman Met Gala move sparks outrage

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 05, 2026

Hugh Jackman draws flak for Met Gala debut with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman’s red carpet return at the Met Gala 2026 has sparked backlash.

The Wolverine star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4 hand in hand with new girlfriend Sutton Foster.

Many online branded this move “disrespectful” toward his ex wife Deborra Lee Furness.

Social media lit up with criticism as photos of the couple circulated.

“Thumbs down! It’s forever team Debbie over here!!” one user wrote, while another added, “Poor Deborra.”

Hugh Jackman draws flak for Met Gala debut with Sutton Foster

Others called the appearance “classless” and “pathetic.”

For many fans, the Met Gala had become a tradition for the former couple, making his public display with Foster feel like a final break from the past.

Jackman finalized his divorce from Furness last June after 27 years of marriage.

Their last Met Gala together was in 2023, before their separation in 2024.

He skipped the event in 2025, making this year’s outing with Foster his grand return.

The couple, who first connected during Broadway’s 2021 revival of The Music Man, looked smitten as they posed on the iconic staircase.

Jackman wore a black tuxedo with a velvet jacket, while Foster dazzled in a glittering gold one shoulder gown.

Their debut came amid speculation of wedding plans.

Reports earlier this year claimed Jackman rejected the idea of a prenup with Foster, fueling rumours the pair may be heading down the aisle.

Jackman and Furness share two adult children: Oscar (25) and Ava (20). 

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