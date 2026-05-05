‘The Night Agent' set to end as viewership struggles raise questions

The Night Agent is coming to an end, as Netflix has confirmed that its fourth season will be the final one.

The show first came out in 2023 and quickly became very popular as it follows an FBI agent named Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, who gets caught up in serious and dangerous government secrets.

The story mainly revolves around a hidden conspiracy inside the White House, which made the show more exciting for fans.

The creator of the series, Shawn Ryan, shared that he always wanted to give the story a proper ending.

He said he is thankful that he got the chance to complete it in a strong way for fans.

Season three was released in February 2026 and showed Peter dealing with another risky mission involving stolen information and powerful enemies.

While the show started off as a huge hit and stayed popular for a long time, its viewership slowly went down in later seasons.

Still, the team has now started working on the final season.

However, they are hoping to wrap up the story in a way that feels complete and satisfying, so fans can enjoy a proper ending to Peter’s journey.