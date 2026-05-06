Audrey Beth Davis dies: Longtime entertainment publicist was 82

Audrey Beth Davis, the veteran entertainment publicist who helped shape the public image of some of the most iconic shows in television history, has died at the age of 82.

She passed away from natural causes on 1 May in Pennsylvania, surrounded by her family, friends, and those who cared for her.

Having spent decades at the heart of the industry, Davis was a well-respected figure known for her work on legendary series like The Golden Girls and the Law & Order franchise.

Born in Brooklyn in 1943, Davis started her career in television production on the panel game show The Match Game before finding her true calling in public relations.

After joining Stone Associates in the late 1970s, she was later recruited by Dick Lippin to join his new venture, which eventually became The Lippin Group in 1986.

Throughout her long career, she handled the publicity for a massive range of hits, from the light-hearted charm of The Love Boat and Empty Nest to the high-stakes drama of the Law & Order spin-offs and the major CBS miniseries Scarlett.

Davis remained a fixture at The Lippin Group until her retirement in 2008, earning a reputation for her professionalism and deep understanding of the TV landscape.

She is survived by her sisters, Rhonda and Sharon, as well as a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Her loss is felt deeply by her former colleagues and the many friends she made throughout her years in Hollywood.

For those wishing to pay their respects, a memorial service has been scheduled for 12:00 pm on 14 May at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

The family has suggested that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Francis Home to honour her memory.

Her passing marks the end of an era for the many television productions that benefited from her dedicated work behind the scenes.