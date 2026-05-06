Kadeem Hardison calls ‘Euphoria' costar Zendaya ‘a boss'

Kadeem Hardison has described his former Disney Channel daughter and current Euphoria co-star Zendaya as "a boss", following their surprise on-screen reunion.

The pair, who starred together as father and daughter on the hit show K.C. Undercover a decade ago, have reunited for the latest season of the gritty HBO drama.

Hardison joined the cast as Big Eddy, a character working alongside Zendaya’s Rue in a strip club managed by drug lord Alamo.

The reunion has been a long time coming for the duo, who stayed in touch after their Disney days.

Hardison revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that it was Zendaya herself who introduced him to Euphoria creator Sam Levinson during a holiday dinner.

He admitted that when he first watched the show at its premiere, he was "wildly uncomfortable" seeing the intense world it depicted, which was a far cry from their family-friendly beginnings.

However, after meeting Levinson and visiting the set, he eventually landed the role of Big Eddy.

Reflecting on how much Zendaya has changed since she was a teenager, Hardison noted that while she has matured, her leadership qualities were visible even when she was 16.

He recalled being impressed that she was an executive producer on their Disney show, and he is even more struck by how she has expanded that role into her film career.

"She’s always been that person and she’s always been a boss," he said, jokingly referring to the multi-award-winning actress as his "little big sister" because she is often the more mature one of the two.

The latest episode provided plenty of dramatic meat for both actors, with Hardison’s character caught in a violent drug war.

He confessed that watching Zendaya’s performance now is a shock compared to their early work, admitting he didn't know she had such "depth" and felt he had to work hard to keep up with her.

For Hardison, whose career stretches back over three decades to A Different World, the experience was a full-circle moment that proved his own advice to fellow actors: as long as you stay in the game, the next big hit is always just around the corner.