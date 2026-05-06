Victoria Beckham breaks silence after Brooklyn's 'controlled family' allegations

Victoria's remarks come after Brooklyn revealed he struggled with anxiety while growing up

Victoria Beckham has lifted the curtain on several allegations she has faced, including the ongoing feud with her estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham.

The fashion designer, 52, famously known as the Spice Girls star, appeared on Emma Grede's podcast Aspire this week. She opened up about building their £500 million empire, often referred to as 'Brand Beckham', admitting it was 'never their intention' and emphasising that she was never a 'pushy parent.'

During the interview, Dragon Den's entrepreneur Emma asked Victoria how she maintains personal boundaries while managing Brand Beckham.

The questions appeared to allude to Brooklyn's scathing six-page statement, in which he claimed he had been 'controlled by a family that values public promotion above all else' with 'performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships.'

In response, Victoria said it was never their intention to create a brand. People talk about "Brand Beckham" - that has happened so organically. When I first met David, I mean he was a Brylcreem boy.

'So David was Adidas and Brylcreem and Pepsi and I was in the Spice Girls and that's where I learnt so much about how to build a brand and marketing. So when, people talk about "Brand Beckham", that was never something that we even discussed.'

At one point, Victoria shared that her children faced immense pressure growing up in the public eye, but all she ever wanted was to protect them.

Her remarks come after Brooklyn revealed he struggled with anxiety while growing up.

The fashion designer added that their upbringing was entirely different from their children's, but they tried to protect them as much as possible, insisting she was a 'never pushy parent.'

For the unversed, Victoria' relationship with his son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, is reportedly strained, with the couple even snubbing David's 50th birthday celebrations and his knighthood.

Victoria told Emma: 'Ultimately, we want the kids to be hard-working and kind. I've always wanted to be the best mum that I could be and look after the kids. I also feel it's been part of my job to really help them fulfill their full potential. It's never about being pushy, it's about being there to support.'

She added of the challenges: 'I think it's very different parenting adult children to parenting smaller children. I'm just trying to do the best that I can, you know. It's my job to make sure my kids are the best versions of themselves.'

In his statement, Brooklyn claimed Victoria had called him 'evil' for not being on the head table at his wedding to Nicola Peltz and also said she 'hijacked' their first dance