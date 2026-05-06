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What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt's pinkie in Game 1 against Thunder: Here's update on Injury

Forward Jarred Vanderbilt got hurt in the second quarter of Western Conference semifinals game 1

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 06, 2026

What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt&apos;s pinkie in Game 1 against Thunder: Here&apos;s update on Injury
What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt's pinkie in Game 1 against Thunder: Here's update on Injury

Jarred Vanderbilt suffered a serious right hand dislocation on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs semifinals.

Backup forward Jarred Vanderbilt got hurt in the second quarter with 5:51 minutes left of Laker’s game against Thunder.

Vanderbilt’s little pinkie crashed against the left side of the backboard after he tried to block a shot by Thunder player, Chet Holmgren.

The moment Vanderbilt slammed into the padding, he fell down onto the court in apparent pain and was seen yelling while grabbing his hand.

The match was won by OCK Thunder 108-90 in the game of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday night.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick briefed media on Vanderbilt’s injury, saying, “I just talked to him, he’s in as good of spirits as you can be in this situation, obviously frustrated with what happened.”

Vanderbilt’s right hand dislocation comes as the Lakers went into the NBA playoffs second round with guard Luka Doncic (left hamstring strain).

The latest injury update highlights that Vanderbilt got stitches postgame because the bone in his dislocated pinkie finger broke the skin.

Vanderbilt was spotted with a bandage wrapped around the finger in the postgame locker room.

Vanderbilt posted 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 13.2 minutes in the Lakers’ first-round triumph over Rockets, scoring 2 points and one rebound in six minutes.

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