Beyonce, Sam Smith, and more Met Gala guests blasted for 'feathered' looks

PETA calls out animal exploitation in the fashion industry

Fashion’s biggest night came at the cost of hundreds of feathered animals, according to animal rights activists.

At the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, May 4, feathers emerged as one of the evening’s biggest fashion trends, with stars including Beyoncé, Sam Smith and Nicole Kidman embracing dramatic feathered designs on the red carpet.

But not everyone was impressed. Soon after the event, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals slammed celebrities who wore real feathers or animal-derived materials, while praising those who opted for cruelty-free alternatives.

“Behind every feathered look at the Met Gala are birds who paid the price with their lives,” the animal rights organisation wrote on Instagram. “Feathers aren’t just ‘found’ on the ground — birds don’t naturally shed plumes used for fashion. They’re violently taken from their bodies.”

PETA specifically pointed to Beyoncé’s dramatic feathered cape, claiming the piece likely required thousands of feathers. “Beyonce’s Met gala cape alone used thousands of feathers, meaning countless birds were killed for one look,” the group wrote.

Other stars called out included Anna Wintour, Lena Dunham, Gwendoline Christie and Naomi Osaka.

Still, the organisation applauded guests like Adut Akech, Yu Chi Lyra Kuo, Kendall Jenner, and Anne Hathaway for using animals as inspiration rather than exploiting their body parts.

“KEEP FEATHERS OFF THE MET STEPS! The most creative looks of the night didn’t need birds to be trapped, restrained, or killed. If fashion’s biggest night wants to celebrate genius, it can start by banning feathers,” the post concluded.