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Simon Cowell recalls how Liam Payne's death deeply affected him

Simon recalled the painful time he heard about the former One Direction singer's death

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 06, 2026

Simon Cowell recalls how Liam Payne&apos;s death deeply affected him
Payne fell to his death from the third floor balcony of a hotel

Simon Cowell has admitted how he coped with the tragic loss of Liam Payne in a new podcast. 

The 66-year-old TV mogul recalled the painful time he heard about the former One Direction singer's death at just 31 years old.

Speaking on the podcast Tales From the Celebrity Trenches, the entrepreneur who is known for his critical judging style on Britain's Got Talent (BGT),shared that he was in the middle of filming The Next Act, a new Netflix series.

'It was so bad, I was in pieces. There were so many things going on in my head.

'I literally just disappeared somewhere for a week to think everything through because I knew I was really, really struggling.'

Payne fell to his death from the third floor balcony of a hotel, with his autopsy revealing traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescribed antidepressant in his system.

During the interview with Jamie East, Cowell stated that his sense of responsibility remained the same as he prepared his artists for the realities of success. 

He said: 'My responsibility is to go: Look, if it works and you're successful, that's a good thing.

'However, as your life changes there are going to be times when it's really stressful, really hard.

'I will help you prepare for that and be there if you need me.'

The band, all aged between 16 and 18, were formed on X Factor in 2010 and went on to sell over 70 million records worldwide.

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