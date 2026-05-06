Angelina Jolie scores major court win against Brad Pitt

The legal vineyard drama between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt just added another very expensive chapter – and this round went to Jolie.

A Los Angeles judge ruled Monday that Pitt cannot force Jolie to hand over private communications tied to their bitter Château Miraval winery fight, siding with her claim that the messages are protected by attorney-client privilege.

In the ruling, Judge Ciny Pánuco said Pitt “has not met his burden” to prove the emails should lose that protection. Translation? The inbox stays locked.

Jolie’s attorney Paul Murphy wasted zero time celebrating the decision, calling it “an important victory for Ms. Jolie.”

He also accused Pitt of going “completely out of bounds” by trying to access “obviously privileged documents,” adding, “this is part of Mr. Pitt’s pattern of demanding control over anything Angelina.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Pitt pushed back, saying, “The judge allowed Pitt’s team to revisit [the decision] as evidence develops,” while arguing Jolie has withheld “so many documents as privileged.”

If this all feels like a winery dispute and more like a never-ending prestige TV drama… same.

The Château Miraval battle first exploded in 2022 after Pitt sued Jolie over the sale of her stake in the French winery. Jolie responded with claims that Pitt had been “waging a vindictive war against” her.

The case has since spiraled into accusations involving NDAs, missing documents, millions in damages and references to the infamous 2016 private jet incident.

And despite finalizing their divorce in 2024, Brangelina’s legal era apparently still has several seasons left.