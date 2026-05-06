'Mission Impossible III' turns 20: Let's revisit its iconic action sequences

Mission: Impossible III released in May 2006 to the delight of fans who had been waiting six years for Ethan Hunt’s return.

The filmed earned around $398M worldwide.

J.J. Abrams-directed film shows Ethan Hunt forced out of retirement to face arms dealer Owen Davian, whose ruthless tactics threaten both global security and Ethan’s fiancée Julia.

Balancing personal stakes with high-octane missions, Hunt confronts betrayal within IMF and his dangerous adversary.

The movie features, along with Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Michelle Monaghan, Ving Rhame, Billy Crudup and more.

The Mission Impossible series is synonymous with its jaw-dropping action sequences with each film trying to outdo the last with stunts that push the limits of cinema.

Let’s take a look at some of the iconic action sequences.

Bridge Attack:

The Chesepeake Bay bridge ambush is one of the most chaotic set pieces.

Hunt and his IMF team are transporting Owen Davian when missiles suddenly strike their convoy.

Drones swoop in, explosions rip through the bridge, and Hunt is violently thrown into a car by the shockwave.

J.J. Abrams’ handheld camerawork and rapid editing make the scene feel raw and unpredictable.

Shanghai Infiltration:

In Shanghai, Ethan must steal the mysterious “Rabbit’s Foot” from a high-security skyscraper.

Using a rope, he swings across neon-lit towers, crashes through a window, and improvises under immense pressure to complete the mission.

Brain Bomb Sequence:

One of the most tense and emotionally charged moments in the film comes when Owen Davian implants a micro-explosive device inside Ethan Hunt’s head.

As the countdown ticks away, Ethan is forced into a desperate situation: Julia, his fiancée, must perform emergency surgery to disable the device, even though she has no idea about his true life as an IMF agent.