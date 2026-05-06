Kylie Jenner laughs off Met Gala makeup disaster in fun video

Kylie Jenner may have looked perfectly polished at the 2026 Met Gala, but backstage? Absolute beauty chaos.

Just minutes before hitting the carpet, Kylie’s glam team was apparently fighting for their lives over one tiny details: her eyebrows.

The reality star had bleached her brows for the big night, but when it came time to bring them back to their signature shade, things got unexpectedly messy.

In a behind-the-scenes clip Kylie shared herself, her makeup artist can be seen scrambling to fix the colour while Kylie reacts somewhere between amused and mildly horrified.

In other words, a very relatable “this was NOT the plan” moment.

And honestly, it’s refreshing to know even billion-dollar beauty moguls still end up in pre-event panic mode.

The eyebrow drama came right before Kylie steppes out in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look designed by Daniel Roseberry for the Met Gala’s Costume Art theme.

By the time cameras started flashing, the final result looked flawless – because of course it did.

Still, longtime fans immediately remembered another infamous Kylie beauty moment: the Cannes makeup mishap where translucent powder reacted badly under flash photography and created a ghostly effect in pictures.

Beauty history really does repeat itself.

Thankfully, this time the near-disaster stayed behind the scenes.

However, the mom-of-two gives update to fans that her brows are back to life, captioning the brows closeup, "the brows survived," on her Instagram story.

And while the Met Gala is usually all about impossible perfection, Kylie accidentally gave fans the one thing they love even more – proof that glam squads can panic too.