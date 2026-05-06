Lisa Kudrow reveals 'Friends' cast had 'break' debate during reunion

Lisa Kudrow shares her take on whether Ross and Rachel were on a break

Almost three decades later, the “we were on a break” debate is still dividing even the cast of Friends.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, May 4, Lisa Kudrow revealed that the iconic Ross-and-Rachel argument sparked fresh debate during the show’s 2021 reunion.

Kudrow, who played fan-favorite Phoebe Buffay, said she and her castmates — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry — all had strong opinions about whether or not Ross and Rachel were on a break.

“Well, no. But it’s beyond that. It’s beyond break or not — he was a bad boyfriend,” Kudrow said.

She explained that while some cast members defended Ross’ technicality, she saw the situation differently.

“We did the reunion just like five years ago… we were all so like, ‘They were on a break.’ Like, ‘Rachel, that hysterical shrew, not letting him sleep with someone and won’t get back together.”

But according to Kudrow, Rachel “shouldn’t have gotten back with him because he was horrible!” Kudrow declared.

She pointed out that Rachel was dealing with major work stress after missing their anniversary, and instead of supporting her, Ross made it about himself.

At the height of their argument, Rachel suggested “maybe we should just take a break.” Ross stormed out — and later slept with the infamous girl from the copy place.

Schwimmer has long defended Ross, telling Fallon in 2020: “It’s not even a question. They were on a break.”

Aniston, meanwhile, has firmly disagreed: “For the record… we were SO not on a break.”