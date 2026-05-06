Eric Braeden reveals why he nearly walked away from ‘Titanic’

Imagine casually turning down Titanic before it became one of the biggest movies in film history. Apparently, Eric Braeden almost did exactly that.

The longtime The Young and the Restless star revealed on the Still Here Hollywood podcast that he originally had zero interest in working with James Cameron on the 1997 podcast blockbuster.

“I didn’t want to do it. I said, ‘I don’t give a s–t about James Cameron. I don’t know him,’” Braeden admitted.

Hollywood confidence levels: unmatched.

According to the actor, it was actually his son, filmmaker Christian Gudegast, who convinced him the project might be worth reconsidering. Even then, the audition process nearly sent him running for the life boats.

Braeden recalled meeting what he described as an “arrogant” casting director who kept him waiting before asking why he thought he was right for the role.

“I said, ‘I just asked myself the same question,’” he remembered before walking out and calling his agents with one very clear message: “Don’t ever, ever, ever send me to some bulls**t like that again.”

Plot twist: a month later, Cameron himself reached out.

Once Braeden started researching his character – real-life millionaire John Jacob Astor IV – his attitude shifted. He eventually landed the role and now speaks about Cameron with nothing but admiration.

“If I’ve ever met a person who I would call a genius without any hesitation, he is that person,” Braeden said.

So yes, one awkward casting meeting almost robbed Titanic of one of its most memorable first-class passengers.