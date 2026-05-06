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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce caught up in 'fake' scenario before wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding details under suspicion after recent events

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 06, 2026

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce caught up in &apos;fake&apos; scenario before wedding
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce caught up in 'fake' scenario before wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding details might be under wraps but various fake details have been going around with the couple’s names.

The 36-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, have reportedly sent invites with just the dates and no confirm destination, as the guests will be driven to the exact location on the big day.

However, Maren Morris allegedly got an invitation over text messages which ended up being a hoax.

“I got this spam text a couple weeks ago, and it was like, ‘You’re invited to Taylor [Swift] and Travis [Kelce’s] wedding,'” Morris revealed during her SiriusXM Hits 1 Miami with Mack & Je show.

The Girls hitmaker continued, “And I was like, ‘I’m blocking this,’ because, like, there’s no way they would send an invitation through a text like this.”

Although Morris was convinced the invitation was a spam text, she was left puzzled with the knowledge that the sender had her number.

“What if I, like, trashed it? This is weird,” the singer laughed.

This comes after the couple reportedly sent out save the dates last month. According to the reports, the fiancees are supposed to take the vows in New York City on July 3.

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