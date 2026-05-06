Stevie Nicks carries special message for Taylor Swift at Met Gala

Stevie Nicks brings Taylor Swift to Met Gala 2026 in heartfelt tribute

Taylor Swift might have skipped the Met Gala this year, but she was present in memories - as Stevie Nicks paid tribute to the pop superstar, 36, through her special look at the event.

The 77-year-old musician donned a black ensemble for the biggest night in the fashion industry, which she accessorised with an assortment of bangles and bracelets, one of which was Swift's merch article for her album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Eagle-eyed Swifties were quick to spot the Eras Tour performer's gold bracelet on the Fleetwood Mac singer's arm as she made her way to the event.

The Silver Springs hitmaker made her Met Gala debut this year, and made it incredibly memorable for fans, as she performed her song Landslide alongside Sabrina Carpenter, at the high profile event.

Nicks has always been vocal about her support of young female artists, from applauding them from afar to collaborating with them.

The Dreams songstress wrote the prologue to the anthology edition of Swift's TTPD, and has openly talked about her love for the album several times, clearly evident from the signature TTPD bracelet on her arm.