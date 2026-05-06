 
Geo News

COVID-era internal revenue service (IRS) refund: Who qualifies, how to claim it?

Millions of Americans face July 10 deadline for COVID-Era IRS refunds

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 06, 2026

COVID-era internal revenue service (IRS) refund: Who qualifies, how to claim it?
COVID-era internal revenue service (IRS) refund: Who qualifies, how to claim it? 

Tens of millions of Americans are eligible for major tax refunds or penalty abatements linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the deadline to file a claim is approaching. The National Taxpayer Advocate (NTA) is seeking urgent warning that the deadline to act is July 10, 2026.

The interpretation of the tax code section by the court involved the extension of the filing and payment of tax due to the declaration of the COVID-19 disaster period from January 20, 2020, up to May 11, 2023.

Adding 60 days extends the period to July 10, 2023.

Who qualifies?

The NTA confirms that a broad cross-section of taxpayers can be affected, including:

  • Individuals
  • Small business owners
  • Large corporations
  • Estates and trusts

Those who were assessed late-filing penalties, late-payment penalties, estimated tax penalties, or associated interest between January 20, 2020 and July 10, 2023, may qualify.

How to claim the COVID-19 era IRS refund?

To claim an IRS refund, taxpayers need to file IRS Form 843, “Claim for Refund and Request for Abatement,” by July 10, 2026. 

 There’s no electronic submission of the form, so qualified individuals need to submit the claim by mail. 

Authorities urge the use of certified mail to obtain proof of timely filing.

What if you don’t know the exact amount?

In case there’s no exact estimation of the amount, file the claim anyway. It’s not mandatory to cite a specific dollar amount. 

The IRS will hold the claim until the court issues a final decision. 

Oil prices today: Crude drops below $98 after US halts Hormuz operation
Oil prices today: Crude drops below $98 after US halts Hormuz operation
Lewis Hamilton reveals 'different approach' ahead of next Grand Prix—here's what it means
Lewis Hamilton reveals 'different approach' ahead of next Grand Prix—here's what it means
Darrell Sheets 'Storage Wars' star cause of death revealed: Here's what we know
Darrell Sheets 'Storage Wars' star cause of death revealed: Here's what we know
Hantavirus outbreak ignites Island leader's outrage ahead of cruise docking
Hantavirus outbreak ignites Island leader's outrage ahead of cruise docking
Bobby Wagner, ex-Seahawks star wants family to change his name—here's why
Bobby Wagner, ex-Seahawks star wants family to change his name—here's why
Champions League final date set as Arsenal awaits PSG or Bayern—find out when
Champions League final date set as Arsenal awaits PSG or Bayern—find out when
What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt's pinkie in Game 1 against Thunder: Here's update on Injury
What happened to Jarred Vanderbilt's pinkie in Game 1 against Thunder: Here's update on Injury
How to secure Olivia Rodrigo's ‘Unraveled' tour tickets at lowest price?
How to secure Olivia Rodrigo's ‘Unraveled' tour tickets at lowest price?