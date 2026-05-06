Travis Kelce shares personal checklist for wedding with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce reveals what he looks forward to the most for nuptials with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are both more excited for their wedding than the ever-curious fans are, but the one thing the NFL star looks forward to is quite simple yet sentimental.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end briefly touched upon the subject of his upcoming wedding with the pop superstar, also 36, during the latest episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason Kelce.

The brothers sat down for conversation with Rory McIlroy during the Wednesday, May 6 episode and the golfer, who recently married Erica Stoll, shared the most “unbelievable” and “wild” part about the big day.

“Travis, you’ll feel this this year whenever you’re sitting at your wedding and you have all the people in a room from … your childhood. It’s surreal,” McIlroy said.

The star athlete appeared to be caught in his feelings as he smiled and said he “cannot wait” to witness the day, before asking the guest for his choice of wine.

Travis and Taylor are both supposedly set to get married on July 3 in New York, as the save the dates have gone out.

However, the couple and their family have both kept tight-lipped about the details, and the Kelces have actively shut down the questions when asked in interviews.