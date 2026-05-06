Pakistan take unbeatable lead after defeating Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during the second ODI match against Zimbabwe women at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on May 6, 2026. — PCB

Pakistan women produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Zimbabwe by 206 runs in the second ODI, sealing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at Karachi's National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing 344, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 137 in 39 overs, courtesy of an exceptional bowling performance from the national team’s attack.

Runyararo Pasipanodya top-scored for her side and remained unbeaten with 33 runs from 62 deliveries, striking five fours, while opener Kelis Ndhlovu made 32 off 51 balls, hitting six boundaries.

Beloved Biza scored 29 off 51 deliveries, including four boundaries, while Lindokuhle Mabhero added 20 runs as well.

Fatima Sana led the Pakistan bowling attack, finishing with figures of 3/15 in eight overs. Syeda Aroob Shah, Rameen Shamim and Momina Riasat claimed two wickets each, while Diana Baig also chipped in with a wicket.

Batting first, the Women in Green posted a formidable total in their 50 overs, driven by outstanding centuries from openers Sadaf Shamas and Gull Feroza.

The opening pair set the tone from the outset, piling on runs with an aggressive yet controlled approach to propel Pakistan to a massive score.

Both batters crossed the 150-run partnership mark, with Gull Feroza bringing up her maiden ODI century, while Sadaf Shamas also registered a well-crafted ton in the 50-over format.

The 189-run opening stand was eventually broken when Lindokuhle Mabhero dismissed Feroza for a brilliant 100 off 95 deliveries, an innings featuring 13 boundaries. The partnership also marked the second-highest opening stand in Pakistan Women’s ODI history.

Shamas continued the momentum, reaching her maiden ODI century before falling shortly after for 101 off 112 balls, striking 10 fours and a six.

Sidra Amin and captain Fatima Sana then stabilised the innings with a composed partnership.

Amin recorded her 15th ODI half-century and remained unbeaten on 59 off 58 deliveries, including six boundaries. Fatima contributed a quick 25 off 13 balls, hitting one four and two sixes, before being dismissed by Nomvelo Sibanda.

Aliya Riaz added a brisk 27 off 14 deliveries, striking five boundaries before being removed by Christine Mutasa, while Ayesha Zafar finished unbeaten on 18 off eight balls, hitting three fours to push the total further.

For Zimbabwe, Nomvelo Sibanda, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Christine Mutasa and Olinder Chare claimed one wicket each.