Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton spotted together on Broadway date

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have taken their blossoming romance to the bright lights of Broadway, with the pair spotted looking very close during a night out in New York City.

The 45-year-old Skims mogul and the 41-year-old Formula 1 champion were seen walking hand in hand as they left the James Earle Jones Theatre on Tuesday, 5 May.

The couple had spent the evening watching the play The Fear of 13, a project that carries significant personal weight for Kardashian, who serves as one of the production's producers.

The choice of show highlights Kardashian’s long-standing dedication to criminal justice reform, as the play tells the true story of Nick Yarris, a man wrongfully convicted of murder who spent over 20 years on death row.

For the high-profile date, Kardashian wore a striking blue long-sleeved corset bodysuit with cutout details and light-wash jeans, while Hamilton kept things sleek in a monochromatic beige suit and dark brown shoes.

This public appearance is the latest in a series of outings for the duo, who first sparked romance rumours back in February after more than a decade of friendship.

Insiders suggest that because their bond is built on a long-term friendship, those close to them believe it could be "endgame" for both.

One source noted that Hamilton is "head over heels" and feels he has finally met his match after years of waiting for his dream girl.

Despite Hamilton’s demanding F1 racing schedule and Kardashian’s busy life in California with her four children, the couple is reportedly very committed to making the relationship work.