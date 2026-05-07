Khloe Kardashian reveals a shocker: 'I got drugged!'

Khloé Kardashian has revealed that her one and only Coachella experience ended with her accidentally consuming drugs after drinking something she didn't realise was spiked, and spending hours locked in a bathroom while strangers yelled at her to come out.

The reality star, 41, shared the story on her podcast Khloé in Wonderland on Wednesday after a viewer asked whether she had ever attended the festival.

"I've gone once, it was many moons ago," she said. "I feel like 2016, or something like that."

She was careful to clarify that she didn't believe anyone had targeted her.

"I don't think anyone, like, drugged me. I just think I was the dumb one and didn't realize that everyone was on drugs. And I remember drinking this drink and just feeling really crazy, no one wants to feel like that and not know why they're like that."

The experience was frightening and disorienting, and it quickly became clear to people around her that something was wrong.

"I got drugged without me knowing, but I think everyone knew," she said.

Unable to make sense of what was happening, she retreated to a bathroom and stayed there for hours.

"I just didn't realize what was happening until after it happened, like, that I was on drugs and everyone was yelling at me because I wouldn't get out of the bathroom."

She described being consumed by fear throughout. "I was in my head, I was so scared, so my experience was not good."

Kardashian also used the podcast to revisit her 2007 DUI arrest in Los Angeles at the age of 22, admitting she had not grasped the full consequences at the time.

"I didn't know I was going to go to jail because of that, cause it was my very first offense. I just can't have my mom find out, but I had no idea that arrest would lead to me going to jail."

She was held in a cell over a weekend before processing was possible on Monday, sharing a space with 23 other women.

She ultimately served a few hours in jail in July 2008 on a probation violation, receiving an early release due to overcrowding.