Noah Kahan slams Chappell Roan's critics after 'insensitive' fan encounters

Noah Kahan says Chappell Roan was 'set up to fail' amid public scrutiny

Chappell Roan recently went viral on social media for lashing out at paparazzi and fans, but Noah Kahan has always stood up to defend her.

The 29-year-old singer reflected on the recent surge of negativity for the Casual hitmaker, in his new interview, when he was asked about the reasons behind his public support for the pop superstar.

The Northern Attitude hitmaker noted that although he cannot relate to the constant public scrutiny that Roan faces, as a female artist, he does sympathise with her, knowing that she values genuine connection with her fans, but people pretending to be her fans, portray her as someone who is ungrateful towards their fame and their fans.

Kahan shared that he knew the moment Roan "was being set up to fail" as expectations grew about her behaviour in public and she started to set boundaries.

The Strawberry Wine singer stated, “I know Chappell is someone who loves her fans, and, in my experience. has always been kind."

He added that it is important to set boundaries, and setting examples for other aspiring artists in the industry, and he admires Roan for doing that.

This comes after the Good Luck, Babe! songstress faced several fan encounters which resulted in her speaking out for her privacy and protecting her life as a person, against her life as a pop star.