Pakistan to host Australia for three-match ODI series

Pakistan and Australia cricketers walk back to the pavilion after a match in this undated image. — AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that the Australia men's cricket team will tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series later this month.

According to the PCB, Australia will arrive in Islamabad on May 23 ahead of the opening ODI scheduled at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on May 30.

The second and third ODIs will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 2 and 4, respectively.

All three matches are set to begin at 4:30pm local time, while the toss will take place at 4pm.

The upcoming bilateral series will mark Australia’s first ODI tour of Pakistan since March-April 2022. Earlier this year, Australia visited Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, which the hosts won 3-0 in Lahore.

Australia also played matches in Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, including a five-wicket victory over England at Gaddafi Stadium on 22 February.

Series schedule

May 30 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

June 2 – 2nd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

June 4 – 3rd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore