Kanye West's ex offers behind-the-scenes glimpse into Taylor Swift feud

Behind Kanye West and Taylor Swift 2009 VMAs drama: Details revealed

Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s world-famous feud is common knowledge but rarely does anyone know how the 2009 VMAs moment came about.

West’s ex Amber Rose, who he was dating at the time, pulled the curtain and revealed how the Carnival hitmaker got up and took over the pop superstar’s moment, who was accepting one of her first big awards as an aspiring artist at the time.

Rose, now 42, revealed that she had a part to play behind the stunt as she hyped him up, saying, “[I’m] like, ‘you’re a f—king superstar. We need to get that [Hennessy]. We need to be on the carpet just taking shots of Henny on the carpet.’”

The media personality recalled telling West, “You the biggest thing in the whole world. I’m hyping him up,” during the Ball in the Family podcast with Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball.

By that time West got up and grabbed the bottle, and Rose noted, “It kind of backfired because all of a sudden I’m just sitting there and then he’s on stage. I’m like, ‘Oh s–t. I was not expecting that.' That’s naturally Kanye’s personality. Do I agree with how he did it? No. But was he right? Yes. That’s how I feel.”

However, the television star clarified that there are no hard feelings between her and Swift anymore, and they have since spoken about the VMAs incident.