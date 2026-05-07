Nick Cannon breaks silence on daughter Monroe’s family drama buzz

Nick Cannon is setting the record straight after daughter Monroe accidentally sparked the internet into full detective mode over her famous family tree.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the father of 12 addressed the viral moment that had social media convinced Monroe was distancing herself from her younger siblings.

“My daughter just recently went viral,” Cannon said. “And it’s so funny because the world thought that it was about a conversation that was something that it wasn’t.”

The chaos started after Monroe posted on Instagram in November 2025, writing: “clearing something up guys, i only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon. i do have other half siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!”

According to Cannon, the internet completely missed the point.

“It was really about 14-year-olds talking,” he explained, saying some teens online were falsely claiming to be related to his kids. “So my daughter wanted to clear it up and be like, ‘I only have one brother, like literally in her age group.’”

Still, the backlash hit Monroe hard.

“She was like, ‘I didn’t mean that. I said my dad has other kids,’ ” Cannon shared, adding that his daughter became “physically bothered” by how quickly the comments spiraled.

The Wild ‘n Out star turned the moment into a parenting lesson, warning Monroe that social media can twist even the smallest comment into headline chaos.

And honestly? In the Cannon household, one sentence can apparently start a whole family debate online.