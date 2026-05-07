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Harry Styles teases new music video after Zoe Kravitz engagement

Harry Styles announces new single after the release of 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally'

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 07, 2026

Harry Styles teases new music video after Zoe Kravitz engagement
Harry Styles announces new single after the release of 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally'

Harry Styles has dropped another surprise on fans after his recent engagement with Zoe Kravitz went viral all over social media.

The 31-year-old musician took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 6, and shared a short teaser for the music video of his song, Dance No More.

The One Direction alum captioned the post, "Dance No More. May 7, 17:00 UK."

Styles' snippet of the music video showed him walking into a gym and taking hold of a mic. 

Despite a short glimpse into the upcoming project, fans went wild after the announcement.

"OMG YES FINALLY," one fan wrote on X, while another added, "SONG OF THE YEAR."

A third declared, "SONG OF THE SUMMER INCOMING."

However, many were upset about the choice for the single, arguing that either Pop, or Taste Back would have been better choices. 

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