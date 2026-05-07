‘The Boys' series finale to screen in 4DX theaters

The Boys is going out with a bang!

Prime Video confirmed that the Emmy winning superhero satire will stage its series finale in 4DX theaters on May 19.

A day later the episode stream will stream worldwide on Prime Video.

Fans won’t pay for tickets.

Instead, they’ll reserve seats by purchasing concession vouchers redeemable for snacks or soda at participating chains.

The show’s official X (formerly Twitter) account teased the immersive sendoff: “Ya might vibrate watchin’ the series finale in 4DX.”

The rollout echoes Netflix’s Stranger Things finale stunt, which drew more than $25M in concession sales.

HBO Max also experimented with theatrical previews for The Pitt finale earlier this year.

Created by Eric Kripke with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Boys has skewered the superhero genre since its 2019 debut, portraying a world where corrupt, corporate backed heroes are worshipped as political leaders.

The ensemble includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Cameron Crovetti, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jensen Ackles, Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward.

The finale marks the end of a seven-year run that earned four Emmys and a 2021 nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.