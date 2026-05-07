KJ Apa, Mr. Fantasy controversy explained: 'Riverdale' star calls out singer

Fans are still convinced that KJ Apa and My Fantasy are the same person

KJ Apa has had enough of Mr. Fantasy’s antics.

On Wednesday, May 6, the Riverdale star took to his Instagram to finally address speculation that he is the musician known as Mr. Fantasy. In a scathing rant, Apa accuses Mr. Fantasy of stealing his image and “hurting [his] career” in the process.

Apa’s message came after Mr. Fantasy — who rose to fame in recent years — released a new music video for his song Do Me Right, featuring cameos by Apa’s famous friends, including his Riverdale costars Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Lili Reinhart.

“There was recently a music video that was released and it included a bunch of people who were really close to me, by a guy who’s completely and utterly stolen my image and misappropriated my image and my likeness,” says Apa. “And I think we all know who I’m talking about.”

Calling the whole thing “f***ed up,” the New Zealand-born actor claimed that the comparisons have ruined his career and made him lose out on “a huge job” because people think he’s “a joke.”

Apa continued, “If anyone out there thinks it’s okay to take someone’s image — literal tattoos — and to use it for their own success is completely wrong.”

Apa’s face almost betrayed a grin as he told Mr. Fantasy to “look in the mirror and tell yourself that you’re not a f***ing liar and a thief."

Apa’s fans and friends all rallied in support in the comments section, including Taylor Lautner, Madelyne Cline, and Rachel Zegler. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Zoey Deutch, and Derek Hough expressed their remorse for appearing in Mr. Fantasy’s music video.

Is Mr. Fantasy really KJ Apa?

Mr. Fantasy became an overnight sensation in 2025 after his self-titled debut album went viral on TikTok. He was catapulted into the spotlight when he performed at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. And that’s when the comparisons with Apa started.

In addition to their similar facial features — minus Mr. Fantasy’s (alleged) fake teeth and wig — online sleuths were quick to note that both Apa and Mr. Fantasy have similar tattoos.

Both sport the same tribal pattern on their left shoulder, as well as a matching wrist tattoo.

What the Riverdale Cast has said about KJ Apa and Mr. Fantasy

It’s peculiar that Apa has never met Mr. Fantasy, yet almost all of his Riverdale costars have. Last month, Madelaine Petsch taught Mr. Fantasy how to drive.

Similarly, Camila Mendes met up with Mr. Fantasy last week to teach him some yoga.

Meanwhile, Lili Reinhart admitted that she’s “a big fan” of Mr. Fantasy, even though the artist claims he has never seen her work in Riverdale.