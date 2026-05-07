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King Charles request for private meeting in New York emerges: ‘surprise'

King Charles makes special addition to his New York visit despite hectic schedule during US tour: Details

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 07, 2026

King Charles request for private meeting in New York emerges: ‘surprise&apos;

King Charles had quietly made a request to meet some important people during his visit to New York during his crucial peace mission in the US at the end of last month.

The monarch had travelled to the US, where Prince Harry has settled for the past six years with his wife Meghan and two children, with limited stops and a busy schedule. There had been speculation about whether Charles will reunite with his son and grandchildren during this visit.

While that did not formulate, there was a private request that the monarch had made for his sombre visit to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City.

A retired Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department detective, Will Jimeno, shared that he received a “phone call” from the 9/11 Museum telling him that they had a “request from King Charles”.

This took Will by surprise and he had almost declined the invitation due to his prior commitment to go turkey hunting, a tradition well-known among the royals. Will was accompanied by his wife Allison, who is royal fan, and described meeting the King as a “big honour”.

About his brief but “sincere” interaction with King Charles and Queen Camilla, Will told People Magazine that it “wasn’t one of those ‘shake someone’s hand and move on’ moments” but was “was genuinely interested and engaged”.

“I mentioned to both of them how much of a fan my wife is of the royal family, and they really appreciated it. The King was smiling. He was very kind,” Will remarked.

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