Nat Wolff: Get to know more about Billie Eilish's boyfriend

Nat Wolff stepped into the spotlight again as Billie Eilish’s boyfriend when they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of her concert film, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour.

However, his career and creative journey stretch far beyond their romance.

Acting Career:

Wolff has built a reputation for balancing mainstream hits with smaller, character driven projects.

Wolff first rose to fame with The Naked Brothers Band, Nickelodeon musical comedy series he created with his brother Alex.

He then transitioned into acting with standout roles in The Fault in Our Stars (2014), Paper Towns (2015) and indie projects like Stella’s Last Weekend.

Music Background:

Alongside Alex, Wolff continues to record and perform music, blending indie rock with pop.

His musical roots have kept him connected to the industry even as acting became his primary focus.

Let’s take a look at Nat Wolff relationship with Billie Eilish

Billie met Alex Wolff at an Oscars party in 2023, bonding over shared experiences with Tourette’s.

Nat soon entered her circle.

By 2024, Nat and Alex were opening for Billie during her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, with Nat appearing in her CHIHIRO video.

In June 2025, paparazzi photos of Billie and Nat kissing in Venice confirmed their relationship.

However, the ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ has been coy about her romance and keeps details about her relationship under the wraps.