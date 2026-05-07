Which celebrity faced Met Gala freeze-out due to Jeff Bezos?

Justin Theroux may have landed one of the juiciest roles in The Devil Wears Prada 2, but according to insiders, the fashion gods – and Jeff Bezos – were not amused.

Sources claim Theroux was quietly left off this year’s Met Gala guest list after playing what insiders describe as a “brutal” Bezos-inspired character in the highly anticipated sequel.

“Justin’s character is Jeff, plain and simple,” one insider said. “And Jeff has zero sense of humor when the joke is about him — or Lauren. He can laugh at almost anything else. But mock him, mock her, and you’re done.”

Somewhere, Miranda Priestley probably just whispered, that’s all.

In the film, Theroux reportedly stars opposite Emily Blunt, whose character allegedly channels Lauren Sánchez in a not-so-subtle billionaire power-couple parody.

And apparently, the satire hit a little too close to the private jet.

“Jeff did not find it funny,” a second source says. “Not the parody, not the performance, not the Lauren angle — none of it. And once Jeff was offended, Justin was never getting through that door.”

With Bezos and Sánchez becoming increasingly influential inside fashion’s most exclusive circles, insiders say the Met Gala guest list suddenly became less about Hollywood and more about billionaire diplomacy.

“Anna follows power, and this year power came with Jeff’s money,” a source says. “Jeff paid too much to be mocked in his own room.”

So while The Devil Wears Prada 2 may deliver iconic fashion shade onscreen, behind the scenes, the real drama may have started long before the red carpet.