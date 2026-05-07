Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner relationship status revealed after Met Gala

Timothee Chalamet reunites with Kylie Jenner after ditching Met Gala

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner might have skipped out on their Met Gala debut this week, but their relationship remained unfazed despite the rumours.

The 30-year-old actor and the makeup mogul, 28, cleared the air on the buzzing curiosity about the status of their three-year-long relationship, by putting on a united front just a day after the gala.

The Marty Supreme star took Jenner to dine out at Sushi by Bou in New York’s Chelsea neighbourhood on Tuesday, and then at a Knicks game on Wednesday.

Chalamet and the Khy founder were seen getting cosy at the game where they appeared to be having a great time together.

Just before the Met Gala, the Call Me By Your Name actor and the reality star were also spotted at the Broadway, where they attended Kim Kardashian’s play Fear of 13.

Kardashian served as a producer on the play and brought her sister, Chalamet, mom Kris Jenner, and boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, to the performance.

Despite the Wonka actor and the media personality keeping their love life private, sources only have positive things to say about their relationship. Many expect the pair to tie the knot soon, but Chalamet seems to not have popped the question yet.