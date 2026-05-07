Harper Beckham 'HIKU' beauty brand faces legal obstacle

The Beckham family reportedly encountered difficulties securing the name for the teen's new cosmetic line

Harper Beckham has reportedly suffered a major setback coming in her upcoming beauty business venture.

The teenager is believed to be inspired by South Korean cosmetics and is preparing to launch her debut beauty range, aimed at Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers.

Back in October, it was revealed the Beckhams had trademarked the name HIKU BY Harper in the UK, putting the steps in motion for the upcoming beauty line.

However, Brand Beckham has suffered a setback after the US Patent and Trademark Office issued an 'initial refusal' to the name as it could be confused with existing companies.

According to The Sun has reported the denial came as 'Harper' is registered for brooms and scrubbing brushes, while 'Hiku' is trademarked for toiletry and fragrance products.

During an appearance on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, Victoria Beckham opened up about her daughter's budding business for the first time.

Victoria revealed that Harper, 14, had struggled with 'really bad' battle with acne, which motivated her to launch her own beauty brand.

Victoria said the ambitious teen even approached her with PowerPoint presentations in the early stages of getting her beauty line off the ground.

Victoria also detailed her own battles with acne and said she could relate to her daughter's struggles.