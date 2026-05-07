Hugh Jackman helps 'good friend' Blake Lively at Met Gala post-settlement

Blake Lively attends Met Gala hours after settling her sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively had one less thing to worry about at this year’s Met Gala, thanks to a little help from an old friend.

Just hours after news broke that Lively and her former It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni had reached a legal settlement, the Gossip Girl alum stepped onto the Met steps in a dramatic archival Atelier Versace gown. But according to Hugh Jackman, the glamorous night came with a minor wardrobe emergency.

Appearing on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle on Wednesday, May 6, Jackman shared how he ended up helping Lively adjust the intricate 2006 gown during fashion’s biggest night.

“There was another cool moment — I'm literally, as I'm saying it, thinking maybe you shouldn't say this — but Blake, my good friend Blake Lively, goes, ‘Dude, I need some help with the dress. I think there's a hook in there,'” he recalled.

Before stepping in, Jackman made sure to get approval from Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds. “And I'm like, ‘OK,' I'm like, ‘Ryan, is this cool? Checking. Are we good?’”

The lighthearted exchange was fitting for the longtime friendship between Jackman and Reynolds, who famously leaned into their playful faux feud while promoting 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine.

While Lively attended solo, Jackman walked the carpet with girlfriend Sutton Foster.