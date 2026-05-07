Katie Price praises Dubai safety while stuck overseas with husband Lee

The former glamour model has been flying back and forth to Dubai to see husband Lee since their whirlwind marriage began in February

Katie Price has shared an update from the missile-stricken city of Dubai, where she remains stranded with her husband Lee Andrews.

Despite her flight being cancelled due to strikes across the UAE, Katie admitted she still feels safer there than back home in the UK.

While the situation unfolded, Katie continued recording her weekly podcast, The Katie Price Show, via video call with her sister Sophie.

“I don’t know if you can hear but I can hear *thumping noise* going on. I’m supposed to be flying home tomorrow and we’ve had alerts all day and this evening we’re hearing a lot of activity going on,” she said in the new podcast episode.

“So, all flights have been cancelled,” confirmed Katie. In fact, the star even claims to feel safer there than back home in the UK.

She told Sophie: “You hear the jets, the fighter jets, the missiles, all that going on. But then it’s weird because you feel safe out here and it’s all good but then you’ve got that going on.

“I go online and look at the news in England and it’s like, I’m so glad I’m here. Every single day I’m looking at the English news, there are now shootings, more crime, it’s weird.

"Although that is going on here, you can leave your bag anywhere, walk around and feel safe.”

Katie added: “In England, you’re scared to walk the streets”.

The former glamour model has been flying back and forth to Dubai to see husband Lee since their whirlwind marriage began in February.