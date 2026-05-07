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Jake Hall tells fans to ‘remember good things' in final video

Jake Hall’s final Instagram video leaves fans heartbroken after sudden death
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 07, 2026

Jake Hall tells fans to ‘remember good things&apos; in final video
Jake Hall tells fans to ‘remember good things’ in final video

Former TOWIE star Jake Hall shared a hauntingly emotional message with fans just days before his reported death in Spain at the age of 35.

Hall was reportedly found dead at a holiday villa in Mallorca on Thursday, with Spanish authorities investigating claims he may have suffered a fatal head injury after crashing into a glass door.

Just two days earlier, the reality TV personality posted a deeply personal Instagram montage showing himself painting, modelling, dancing with his daughter River, and enjoying quiet moments in Mallorca.

“Life is b*****ks sometimes, but I’m gonna try to remember the good things - looking through things - I’m just making art - in many forms,” he wrote.

Now, the post has become a heartbreaking final message fans can’t stop talking about.

Hall’s former fiancée, model and Real Housewives of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, has since spoken through a representative. The former couple share eight-ear-old daughter River.

“At this time, Misse’s focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss,” the statement read.

“The family are asking for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately.”

Tributes have continued pouring in online, with Blue singer Antony Costa commenting: “sad what a lovely bloke you were mate R.I.P.”

An FCDO spokesperson confirmed: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Meanwhile, ITV also paid tribute, calling Hall “part of the TOWIE family for a number of years.”

Spanish authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

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