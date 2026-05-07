Kate Middleton says 'No' to Harry, Meghan reunion

The royal family's much-loved Princess, Kate Middleton, is said to be reluctant to welcome back Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the couple themselves seem uninterested in reuniting with the royal family.

The Princess of Wales does not want any reunion with the Sussexes this Summer as she knows their alliance could worsen the situation due to media attention amid Andrew-Epstein crisis.

The Montecito-based couple's "faux royal" behaviour overseas has also raised eyebrows.

Kate, 44, has long been regarded as peacemaker who could bridge the gap between her husband, Prince William, 43, and his long-estranged brother, Harry, 41.

Catherine has ruled out a summer reconciliation with Archie, Lilibet's parents, sources have claimed.

It emerges amid reports that Harry and Meghan are all excited to return to Britain in July for an Invictus Games event marking one year until the next tournament.

Meghan's visit would mark her first return to the UK in four years after the Sussexes stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to California with their children Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

One royal insider claimed Kate had become deeply irritated by what she sees as repeated attempts the Sussexes to imitate official royal tours while simultaneously taking a jibe at the institution.

She avoided escalating tensions and always hoped things could eventually calm down.

Now the future Queen's patience has reached a breaking point, even though she tried to rise above all the drama because she genuinely believed there was still a path toward some sort of peace between the Sussexes and the royals.

But from her perspective, every carefully choreographed overseas appearance and every so-called royal-style tour has chipped away at that goodwill.

The insiders claimed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Loius' mother now feels the Sussexes are deliberately blurring the lines between celebrity branding and royal duty while still cashing in on the status that comes with their titles.

That has become incredibly difficult for Kate to accept because she takes the responsibilities of royal life very seriously.

"One of the biggest sticking points for Kate is the belief that Meghan still trades heavily on her royal status while refusing to respect many of the traditions and responsibilities that come with it," a source claimed to Radar.

Some critics accuse Meghan of treating the title more like a commercial asset or personal trademark that can be rolled out whenever it benefits her image.