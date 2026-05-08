Jimmy Fallon sparks concern after strange Miami behaviour

Jimmy Fallon gave Formula 1 fans a viral moment this weekend – but according to insiders, the real drama may have been happening off camera.

The Tonight Show host raised eyebrows at the Miami Grand Pix after bizarrely biting the foam cover off Martin Brundle’s microphone during a chaotic grid walk interview.

The clip spread online instantly, with fans brushing it off as classic Fallon energy.

Apparently, not everyone backstage saw it that way.

“It wasn’t just the mic incident,” one insider said. “That was the moment everyone saw. But all weekend Jimmy was acting strangely. He was off his game, running late, distracted, jumpy, and hard to manage.”

While the viral moment played like awkward comedy on social media, sources claim staffers behind the scenes were increasingly uncomfortable as the weekend unfolded.

“People laughed because it looked like classic Jimmy clowning around,” another source said. “But behind the scenes, people weren’t laughing. Something felt off. He was erratic, paranoid, and not himself.”

Insiders say Fallon’s mood seemed to swing throughout the event, making it difficult for organisers and production staff to keep up.

“One minute he was charming and switched on, the next he was scattered and impossible,” the insider added. “It made everyone uneasy.”

By the time race day rolled around, the now-infamous mic-biting moment reportedly landed very differently for people working nearby.

What fans saw as random comedy chaos, come insiders viewed as a flashing warning light in designer sunglasses.

And now, the internet is asking the same thing people in Miami allegedly were all weekend: what exactly was going on with Jimmy Fallon?