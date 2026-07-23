Elon Musk's Hollywood dream brutally hits a wall after director's remark

Elon Musk found himself facing another Hollywood controversy after Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson bashed him over his latest movie plans.

The filmmaker did not hold back after Musk shared his idea of making an AI version of Homer's famous story, The Odyssey.

The tech giant recently said that his AI platform, Grok, will create a full length film based on The Odyssey before the end of the year.

Musk claimed that the movie would stay true to Homer's original work and be historically accurate.

Derrickson quickly responded on X with a sharp message, saying that Musk knows nothing about cinema and added that his opinions about art have no value.

His post quickly caught attention online and sparked massive debate among fans.

The new clash, however, came after months of Musk speaking out against Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Before the film was even released, he questioned some casting choices as well which included Lupita Nyong'o playing Helen of Troy, also criticising Elliott Page's role in the film and made a few posts about Nolan's creative decisions.

This is not the first time Elon shared his biased opinions about Hollywood as in the past, he also criticised Barbie over its themes and commented on Disney's live action Snow White starring Rachel Zegler.