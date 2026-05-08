Jake Hall's ex girlfriend Chloe Lewis breaks silence after his sudden demise

Jake was a regular on the reality TV series from series 14 to series 17

TOWIE's Jake Hall's ex-flame Chloe Lewis reacted to a post honouring the late reality star days after his tragic death aged at the age of 35.

Hall was reportedly found dead at the age of 35 at a holiday villa in Mallorca on Thursday, with Spanish authorities investigating claims he may have suffered a fatal head injury after crashing into a glass door.

Despite their relationship ending in 2016, Chloe liked a touching tribute post shared by Jake's pal Dan Dan Bulman in honour of the late star.

In his touching message, Dan touched on Jake being a 'fiercely loyal and loving father' to his eight-year-old daughter River, whom he shares with Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Bequiri, and also shared a 'manifesto' they wrote together.

Chloe's nod to her ex came in her like on Dan's post, which read: 'I rarely post stuff on here but if there's one guy worth taking a different path for it's my mate Jake. It's incredibly hard to believe he's gone in a flash, just like that...

'I'd regularly joke with Jake that he was all over the place, in fact we joked about that on the phone 2 days ago...

'We joked about it, because it was his biggest strength too. Jake's ability to balance all his raw creative power together with how personable he was, as demonstrated by the outpouring of love for him, made him nothing short of incredible...

'What really gets to me today is how he'd just begun channeling his energy into a plan to bring it to the world properly, a plan I was proud to help formulate with him as a friend...

'And one I believe would have set him on the way to delivering everything he wanted to, which was only ever to make his daughter proud...

'Jake was a fiercely loving and dedicated dad - his daughter was his entire world and as a father myself, the fact they've been separated too early is devastating...

'If there's a message I think Jake would want to leave behind, it would be this: in a world that constantly tells us we should be in a box, or stay in a lane we didn't choose, find a place you belong and are accepted for everything you are, even if that's just within you.

'Rest in peace, Jake. You don't understand now, but later, you will.'

Jake shot to fame on TOWIE in 2015 as a friend of Vas J Morgan and the ex-boyfriend of Chloe Lewis. He was a regular on the reality TV series from series 14 to series 17.