Netflix’s latest hit 'Legends' raises questions about its true story

Netflix is once again pulling viewers into a story that feels too wild to be real but this time it actually is.

The new series Legends is based on real events from the 1990s, when a small group of UK customs officers took on powerful drug gangs trying to flood the country with heroin.

The show is about how ordinary officials, not trained detectives, were hired to go undercover inside dangerous criminal networks where they were given fake identities and sent into a world of drugs, crime and constant risk.

These undercover roles, however, were known as “legends,” which is where the series gets its name.

The story is inspired by the book The Betrayer: How an Undercover Unit Infiltrated the Global Drug Trade, which is written by former customs officer Guy Stanton, who spent years working inside the operation himself.

He later revealed how intense and life changing the mission was, saying that it changed the way he sees the world even today.

At that time, the UK was facing a major heroin crisis and authorities were desperate to stop the flow of drugs entering the country.

The undercover team managed to seize massive amounts of heroin and disrupt major networks, making the operation one of the most successful in its history.

While the Netflix series takes some creative changes for storytelling, its core is all about in real danger, real missions and real people who lived double lives for years.