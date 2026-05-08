Madison Beer marks new relationship milestone with beau Justin Herbert

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert have marked a new milestone in their relationship as they exhibited major 'couple goals' in her new project.

The 27-year-old musician released a new music video of her song, Lovergirl, on Friday, May 8, and her boyfriend was her co-star in the release.

Beer and the NFL star, 28, were captured living their sweet, random moments in the video as the song played in the background.

The Reckless hitmaker casted her real-life partner in a music video for the first time in a decade, after her now-ex Jack Gilinski appeared in All For Love music video back in 2015.

The sweet video drew much love from fans who were happy to see Beer so in love.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote on X, "call me parasocial idc i started crying while watching im so so so happy for her no one deserves it more," and "love seeing her happy," added another.

"Omg him being in this music video for her is so cute," chimed in a third, while more added, "my baby is finally happily in love," and "He won life."