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Ariana Grande drops major news about upcoming album 'Petal'

Ariana Grande announces exciting update about comeback album
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 08, 2026

Ariana Grande drops major news about upcoming album &apos;Petal&apos;
Ariana Grande drops major news about upcoming album 'Petal'

Ariana Grande shared an important update about her upcoming album, petal, after announcing the much-anticipated release.

The 32-year-old pop superstar took to social media on Friday, May 8, and announced her lead single from the album, hate that i made you love me.

The Wicked star revealed that the song will come out on May 29, before the record comes out on July 31.

Grande sparked an excitement beyond measure in her fans with the big news this week.

This comes after the Side to Side hitmaker gave a glimpse into the thematic aspects of the album, sharing how it is a breakup album, but in a unique way.

“It’s kind of about breaking up with all different kinds of negative attachments, whether it’s monsters in my own head, external voices, things that no longer serve me,” it "can be talking about one thing, sharing one thing, and people could use it however they want and apply it to their own life,” Grande shared in a video earlier this week. 

Petal will mark the Disney alum's first release since 2023, and fans are excited for her musical comeback after she honed her writing skills in Wicked.

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