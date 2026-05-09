Cher accused of ending son’s financial support during court battle

Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman are once again dealing with family and legal troubles as their ongoing court battle continues to make headlines.

New court papers have revealed that Allman claims that he stopped receiving the $10,000 monthly financial help that Cher used to give him back in August 2021.

The update came as he asked the court to lower the spousal support payments he currently pays his estranged wife, Marieangela King.

According to reports, Allman said his only regular income now comes from a trust connected to his late father, Gregg Allman.

After taxes, he reportedly receives around $6,790 each month.

The issue came during Cher’s legal fight to gain control over her son’s estate.

The singer previously argued that Allman’s struggles with addiction and mental health made him unable to manage money properly.

However, a judge rejected her latest emergency conservatorship request in April 2026, although the case has still not fully ended.

Allman has also faced personal struggles in recent months, including arrests and treatment at a psychiatric facility.

Meanwhile, Cher’s legal team continues to say that her actions are being driven by concern for her son and his wellbeing.