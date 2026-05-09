Rihanna embraces new tattoo given by children

Rihanna has just added a deeply personal piece to her famous tattoo collection, choosing a design created by her three young children.

The singer’s go-to tattoo artist, Bang Bang, also known as Keith McCurdy, shared a look at the sentimental new ink on Instagram this Friday, revealing that the Umbrella star had her kids’ scribbles meticulously tattooed onto the back of her knee.

The artwork was taken directly from a piece of paper decorated with Paw Patrol stickers, which McCurdy used as his reference to recreate the childhood doodles with total precision.

The 38-year-old superstar, who recently welcomed her third child, was seen in social media clips looking relaxed in a black hoodie and sunglasses as McCurdy got to work.

Rihanna shares her three children, sons RZA and Riot, and eight-month-old daughter Rocki, with her partner A$AP Rocky.

Fans have already flooded the comments to praise the "heartwarming" choice, with many noting how precious it will be for her to look back on as the children grow up.

This latest addition joins over two dozen tattoos already adorning the singer's body, many of which McCurdy has personally inked.

Her collection includes famous pieces like the cascading stars on her neck, an Egyptian falcon on her ankle, and the expansive image of the Goddess Isis on her ribcage.

She also famously has the phrase "never a failure, always a lesson" written backwards on her collarbone so she can read the motivational reminder whenever she looks in a mirror.

The new tattoo comes just days after Rihanna turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala, where she embraced the "Costume Art" theme in a metallic Maison Margiela gown.