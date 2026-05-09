‘Devil Wears Prada 2' salaries revealed

The lead stars of The Devil Wears Prada 2 have secured massive paydays for the hit sequel, with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt each pocketing a cool $12.5 million to return to the world of Runway magazine.

The equal pay deal was reportedly driven by Streep herself, who used her industry influence to ensure her co-stars earned the same amount.

According to sources, the 78-year-old acting legend negotiated a "favoured nations" agreement, meaning all three leading ladies receive identical compensation regardless of their billing.

These figures mark a staggering jump from the salaries of the 2006 original.

Back then, Streep took home $4 million for her iconic portrayal of Miranda Priestly, while Hathaway earned $1 million and Blunt just $800,000.

This time around, the deal is even sweeter, as the trio stands to earn over $20 million each if the film continues to hit major box office milestones.

Given that the sequel just enjoyed a remarkable $233 million opening weekend, those bonuses look increasingly likely.

While the salary for Stanley Tucci remains undisclosed, the focus has stayed firmly on the power dynamic between the three women.

Streep's move to advocate for her co-stars follows her recent admission on the Today show that she was prepared to walk away from the first film if her salary demands weren't met.

It seems that two decades later, her negotiating power, and her commitment to her fellow actors, is stronger than ever.